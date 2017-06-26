National Politics

June 26, 2017 5:48 AM

Ohio moves forward on consolidating Lake Erie algae efforts

By JOHN SEEWER Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio

Ohio's environmental regulators who pledged to drastically cut what's feeding the harmful algae in Lake Erie will consolidate oversight of the work to help make sure money is well spent and research isn't overlapping.

The proposal from Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-siks) administration was approved by the Legislature last week. It will put the Ohio Lake Erie Commission in charge of seeing that the state reaches its goal of a 40 percent reduction of phosphorus going into western Lake Erie within the next 10 years.

Michigan and the Canadian province of Ontario have pledged to make the same reduction. Researchers say it will notably help improve water quality.

Environmental groups have expressed doubts about the effectiveness of voluntary efforts being encouraged to address algae blooms, which threaten drinking water and wildlife.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up

The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up 2:04

The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up
Annual Zeke-End shows basketball still important in Tacoma 1:35

Annual Zeke-End shows basketball still important in Tacoma
Isaiah Thomas comes home to Tacoma for Zeke-End tournament 1:30

Isaiah Thomas comes home to Tacoma for Zeke-End tournament

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos