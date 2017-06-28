Former Jackson Police officer sentenced for bribery

A former Jackson Police officer has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for bribery.
According to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office, 48-year-old Melvin Williams was sentenced Tuesday by Senior U.S. District Judge Tom S. Lee to 27 months behind bars. He was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and serve three years of supervised release.
In February 2016, Williams contacted a local businessman and threatened to execute an arrest warrant if the businessman didn't pay Williams a sum of money. During the investigation, the FBI determined that the arrest warrant was not valid. The businessman later agreed to cooperate with the FBI and Williams was paid a total of $6,000 over three separate days.
Williams was fired after being indicted for bribery.
