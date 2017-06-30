Measure to protect transgender students sent to Christie

New Jersey lawmakers have sent a measure to Gov. Chris Christie that would provide key protections to transgender students in public schools.
The measure approved Thursday would ban schools from forcing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that conflict with their gender identity.
It would mandate that schools provide "reasonable alternative arrangements."
It would also require that schools address transgender students by the name and pronoun they prefer.
State law prohibits discrimination against transgender students, but some districts have still tried to stop them from using bathrooms that match their gender identity.
It's not clear whether the Republican governor will approve the measure passed by the Democratic Legislature.
Comments