FILE - In this May 16, 2013, file photo, House Transportation and Infrastructure Full Committee member Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mullin says Tuesday, July 4, 2017, that he will seek re-election next year, breaking a pledge he’d made to only serve three terms in the House.
FILE - In this May 16, 2013, file photo, House Transportation and Infrastructure Full Committee member Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mullin says Tuesday, July 4, 2017, that he will seek re-election next year, breaking a pledge he’d made to only serve three terms in the House. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo
FILE - In this May 16, 2013, file photo, House Transportation and Infrastructure Full Committee member Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mullin says Tuesday, July 4, 2017, that he will seek re-election next year, breaking a pledge he’d made to only serve three terms in the House. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo

National Politics

July 04, 2017 8:25 AM

Oklahoma's Markwayne Mullin to seek 4th term in US House

The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla.

Oklahoma U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin says he will seek re-election next year, breaking a pledge he'd made to only serve three terms in the House.

Mullin announced his decision to run again in a video posted Tuesday. The Republican congressman said he knew he'd draw criticism by breaking his word but felt he could still make a difference for Oklahomans by remaining in the U.S. House.

Mullin was a political newcomer when he was first elected in 2012 to represent Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District, which stretches across 24 eastern Oklahoma counties from the Kansas state line to the Red River border with Texas.

He said in the video posted Tuesday that he "didn't understand politics" when he pledged to only serve three terms in the House.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Stunt pilot flies biplane around the Tacoma area

Stunt pilot flies biplane around the Tacoma area 1:42

Stunt pilot flies biplane around the Tacoma area
The chemistry of fireworks 1:39

The chemistry of fireworks
Crews remove derailed Amtrak train from Chambers Bay causeway 1:07

Crews remove derailed Amtrak train from Chambers Bay causeway

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos