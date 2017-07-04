4 judges to handle almost all Clark County murder cases

A team of judges will now oversee almost all murder cases in Nevada's Clark County in an effort to speed up the pace of cases.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://bit.ly/2tJySvK ) reports the yearlong effort involving four judges began this week. All the judges are former prosecutors.
The Clark County District Court has more than 300 defendants charged with murder. Some murder cases have lingered in the court system for years.
District Judge Douglas Herndon oversees the team. He says he expects the effort to streamline processes on how murder cases are handled.
He adds that the effort puts pressure on prosecutors "to make sure they're complying with all of their discovery obligations" and on defense attorneys to ensure they are conducting their investigations and getting ready for trial.
