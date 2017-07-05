National Politics

July 05, 2017 5:02 AM

17-year-old charged in theft of FBI vehicle in Chicago

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the theft of an FBI vehicle that was stolen in Chicago when an agent left it running at gasoline station.

Police say the teen was arrested Tuesday and is charged as a juvenile with vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery of a government employee and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

The FBI says the Chevrolet Equinox was stolen early Monday. Police say the boy got into the SUV and, as he drove away, the agent tried to get it back and was dragged. No injuries were reported.

Police tracked down the vehicle late Monday after it was hit with a parking ticket two miles from where it was taken. The FBI says firearms and tactical gear were in the vehicle when it was stolen.

