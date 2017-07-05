National Politics

July 05, 2017 5:22 AM

Talks to resume as lawmakers seek compromise on pot bill

The Associated Press
BOSTON

House and Senate negotiators on Beacon hill are planning to resume talks they hope will lead to a compromise on a marijuana bill.

The six-member conference committee missed last Friday's self-imposed deadline, but was scheduled to resume talks at the Statehouse on Wednesday.

The negotiations are taking place behind closed doors and there has been no official word on what might be standing in the way of an agreement.

The House voted to repeal the recreational marijuana law approved by Massachusetts voters last fall and replace it with a bill that calls for sharply higher taxes on legal pot sales and more control for local officials over marijuana stores in their communities.

The Senate passed a bill that keeps the current law with a number of proposed changes.

