SC town wants interstate intersection to honor black trooper

A town wants a new interchange on Interstate 26 named for one of South Carolina's first black state troopers.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that Summerville Town Council wants the new exit 197 interchange named for Tillman Millhouse Jr., a native.
Millhouse became a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper in 1968 and was designated as a deputy U.S. marshal in 1984. He served as a protection officer for many heads of state and visiting officials.
But state Rep. Chris Murphy of North Charleston says it's too soon to name the intersection, which is to be completed next summer.
The new intersection will serve a new 5,000-acre community of homes, offices and retail space in Berkeley County.
