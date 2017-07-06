National Politics

DEA arrests pharmacist and close 2 Phoenix-area pharmacies

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Federal authorities have arrested a pharmacist and closed two Phoenix-area pharmacies as part of an investigation into the illegal drug distribution.

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations executed eight search and arrest warrants Thursday in the Phoenix metro area.

Authorities obtained an indictment from a federal grand jury charging 38-year-old pharmacist Vilawoe Aku Boadu with distributing controlled substances including the painkiller oxycodone.

They say Boadu voluntarily surrendered her DEA registration.

Agents seized 13 handguns, three rifles and a shotgun, several bank accounts and nearly $200,000 in cash and assets as well as several vehicles including a luxury car.

