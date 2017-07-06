National Politics

July 06, 2017 11:05 PM

Democratic Party of Virginia names new director

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

The Democratic Party of Virginia has a new executive director a few months out from nationally watched elections.

The party announced Thursday that former deputy director Chris Bolling is returning to run the organization.

Virginia is one of only two states electing new governors and other state-level offices this year, and the contests are being closely watched as potential referendums on President Donald Trump.

Bolling has worked on several Virginia campaigns in the last decade and was recently Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam's political director. Northam is the Democratic nominee for governor.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  