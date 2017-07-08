National Politics

July 08, 2017 5:27 AM

New York's canal system back in business after closure

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York's canal system is back in business after being closed by high water and debris from heavy rains.

State officials say the last remaining closed section of the canal system is projected to re-open at 7 a.m. Sunday. That's the 18-mile section of the Erie Canal from Canajoharie to Little Falls, including locks 14-17.

Other affected sections re-opened earlier this week. They include sections between Waterford and Whitesboro and between the Oswego Canal and the Champlain Canal.

Boaters are advised to check www.canals.ny.gov for updates and information.

