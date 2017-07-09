In this Saturday, June 24, 2017 photo, Erendira Fraire, right, rushes over to greet her mother, Esperanza Mata Lara whom she had not seen in 21 years during a brief meeting in the Rio Grande riverbed as part of the "Hugs Not Walls" family reunification event on the U.S-Mexico border. Fraire traveled from Chicago while her mother traveled from Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico for the four-minute encounter.
In this Saturday, June 24, 2017 photo, Erendira Fraire, right, rushes over to greet her mother, Esperanza Mata Lara whom she had not seen in 21 years during a brief meeting in the Rio Grande riverbed as part of the "Hugs Not Walls" family reunification event on the U.S-Mexico border. Fraire traveled from Chicago while her mother traveled from Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico for the four-minute encounter. The El Paso Times via AP Rudy Gutierrez
In this Saturday, June 24, 2017 photo, Erendira Fraire, right, rushes over to greet her mother, Esperanza Mata Lara whom she had not seen in 21 years during a brief meeting in the Rio Grande riverbed as part of the "Hugs Not Walls" family reunification event on the U.S-Mexico border. Fraire traveled from Chicago while her mother traveled from Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico for the four-minute encounter. The El Paso Times via AP Rudy Gutierrez

National Politics

July 09, 2017 6:49 AM

Texas border city considers helping US jail immigrants

By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press

El Paso, Texas, is caught in an immigration conundrum.

The Trump administration's immigration crackdown and a new Texas effort to aid federal agents have forced El Paso to grapple with whether its county jail is being used to facilitate policies many of its residents vigorously oppose.

The U.S. Marshals Service typically uses El Paso's jail space to hold inmates awaiting federal court hearings, most of them from the surrounding region, as part of a longstanding contract with the county.

One county commissioner, Vincent Perez, argues that sends "mixed messages" given the opposition of El Paso's leadership to Trump administration priorities. But other El Paso leaders say maintaining the agreement is more humane to immigrants by keeping them closer to their lawyers and families.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Distracted driver nearly rams bus in Lakewood

Distracted driver nearly rams bus in Lakewood 0:11

Distracted driver nearly rams bus in Lakewood
Officer involved shooting shuts down I5 0:49

Officer involved shooting shuts down I5
Driver killed by trooper wanted 'death by cop' 1:44

Driver killed by trooper wanted 'death by cop'

View More Video