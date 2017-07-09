Texas border city considers helping US jail immigrants

In this Saturday, June 24, 2017 photo, Erendira Fraire, right, rushes over to greet her mother, Esperanza Mata Lara whom she had not seen in 21 years during a brief meeting in the Rio Grande riverbed as part of the "Hugs Not Walls" family reunification event on the U.S-Mexico border. Fraire traveled from Chicago while her mother traveled from Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico for the four-minute encounter. The El Paso Times via AP Rudy Gutierrez