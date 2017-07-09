6 New York dairy processors join state program

Six dairy processors who source their milk from more than 1,200 farms across the state have joined the New York State Grown and Certified program.
Consumers will soon be able to find the certified label on select milk, yogurt and cheese products from Byrne Dairy, Upstate Niagara Cooperative, McCadam Cheese, King Brothers Dairy, Hudson Valley Fresh Dairy and Beecher's Handmade Cheese.
The state program, launched last year by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, aims at assuring consumers the food they're buying is sourced from New York farms and produced to a higher standard by requiring participating producers to adopt good agricultural practices.
Comments