Source: Rep. Perlmutter to leave Colorado governor's race

Rep. Ed Perlmutter will end his campaign to become Colorado's next governor just three months after starting and not run for re-election to his suburban congressional seat, a person close to him said Monday.
Perlmutter's decision sent tremors through Colorado's Democratic establishment and is expected to become official at a press conference in Golden on Tuesday morning. A six-term congressman, Perlmutter was once considered the frontrunner in the crowded Democratic gubernatorial field before Rep. Jared Polis abruptly announced his entry into the race last month.
The person close to Perlmutter, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the decision before Tuesday's announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the congressman no longer enjoyed campaigning and did not even want to run for re-election to his congressional seat in 2018. An energetic campaigner who'd survived several Republican challenges, Perlmutter had announced he was relinquishing the seat for his gubernatorial run. He intends to serve out his term. His congressional office referred inquiries to his campaign office, which did not return calls for comment.
Polis, an early internet multimillionaire, is wealthy enough to finance his own campaign. That left Perlmutter competing for funds with two other prominent Democrats, former State Senator Mike Johnston and former state treasurer Cary Kennedy. He is ending his campaign shortly before filing his first public fundraising report.
Perlmutter represents a suburban swing district that has been trending more Democratic, and analysts saw that as giving him a potentially strong platform for a statewide candidacy. Polis represents a more liberal district.
Perlmutter's decision was first reported by the Denver Post.
