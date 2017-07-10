West Virginia University board drafts new employee policies

The West Virginia University Board of Governors has begun establishing new employee policies under increased autonomy granted by the state Legislature.
Revisions will be posted for public comment for 30 days later this month.
According to the board, they would establish principles for classification, compensation and performance management.
They would require written performance evaluations and set detailed procedures should the university need to go through staff reductions.
The board last week approved a $1.07 billion budget for the new fiscal year with an average 5 percent tuition increase.
Its budget reflects an $8.7 million or 6.6 percent cut in state support from the West Virginia Legislature.
WVU President Gordon Gee has said the increased autonomy from the West Virginia's Higher Education Policy Commission saves the school about $2.8 million.
