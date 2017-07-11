National Politics

July 11, 2017 5:28 AM

7 charged in personal care agency fraud

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Seven women are charged in Hennepin County with stealing more than $7 million in Medicaid money through several personal care agencies.

Racketeering and theft charges by the Minnesota attorney general allege the women claimed they provided care to family members and friends and gave them thousands of dollars in kickbacks for participating in the scheme.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2tDrBNq ) reports that in one case, one of the personal care agencies submitted $54,000 in claims under the name of a man who has lived in Ohio since 2010, had never heard of the agency. The agencies include Abundant Hands Home, Bridging Together, Caring for Angels and Healing Hands Care.

One of the women was convicted in 2012 on similar charges of bilking Medicaid and was not allowed to run a care agency.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach

Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach 1:07

Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach
Watch: Pawtucket prospect edges Rainiers' Dan Vogelbach in Triple-A HR Derby 0:50

Watch: Pawtucket prospect edges Rainiers' Dan Vogelbach in Triple-A HR Derby
The day the great wall of Cheney got Zapped 0:50

The day the great wall of Cheney got Zapped

View More Video