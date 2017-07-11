National Politics

July 11, 2017 11:27 PM

Wrongfully imprisoned for 34 years, man to get $1.25 million

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

A settlement unveiled in federal court calls for the city of New Orleans to pay $1.25 million to a man who spent 34 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit.

The settlement with Reginald Adams was unveiled Tuesday after the judge in the case received no objections to a joint motion to make the settlement public. The motion was filed by the parent company for The New Orleans Advocate and by The Times-Picayune .

Adams sued city officials after winning his freedom in 2014. District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro agreed to vacate his conviction and life sentence in the slaying of 24-year-old Cathy Ulfers.

A review by Innocence Project-New Orleans and Cannizzaro's office determined that evidence had been suppressed by police and prosecutors under former District Attorney Harry Connick.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 0:36

August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department
What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 2:03

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse

View More Video