Deputy files $1 million lawsuit against man who shot him

A Lane County sheriff's deputy has filed a nearly $1 million lawsuit against a man convicted of shooting him.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday (https://goo.gl/6kxsrD ) that in the suit deputy Todd Olson says he's still suffering physical and mental pain from the attack by Carlos Roa in 2015.
A jury found Roa guilty of attempted murder and he was sentenced to 35 years in prison last August.
Roa shot Olson when Lane County deputies responded to a shots-fired report in Cottage Grove on Sept. 25, 2015. The lawsuit says when Roa saw the deputies, he fired an AK-47 rifle at them, hitting Olson.
The suit says Olson's injuries required hospitalization and a recovery that caused him to miss work. It also says he's suffered anxiety, fear and loss of sleep.
He is seeking $250,000 in economic damages and $749,999 for pain and suffering.
