Anderson mayor released from hospital after aneurysm

The mayor of Anderson, South Carolina, has returned home after he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm.
The Independent Mail reports that 57-year-old Terence Roberts returned Sunday to Anderson after being hospitalized in Greenville for two weeks.
Emergency medical technicians were called to Roberts' home on June 25 for what was described as a heart attack. He was taken to AnMed Health before being flown to a Greenville hospital.
It was later discovered that Roberts actually suffered a brain aneurysm. He says medical professionals "have been satisfied with my progress" since a June 29 procedure to repair the aneurysm.
He adds that the city has been in good hands with City Manager Linda McConnell.
Roberts has served as Anderson's mayor since 2006. He is the city's first black mayor.
