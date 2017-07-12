National Politics

Sheriff's officials say staffing issues aided inmates escape

The Associated Press
SANTA ANA, Calif.

Sheriff's officials have conceded that inadequate staffing and management of a Southern California jail played a key role in the brazen escape of a trio of inmates last year.

The Orange County Register reports Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2uei68a ) that a sheriff's department document shows officials have since hired more than 20 new deputies at the jail in Santa Ana.

Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens recently said she agrees with a grand jury report that found jail staff ignored security rules and took shortcuts in counting inmates.

Three inmates escaped from the jail in January 2016 by climbing behind walls to the roof and rappelling down using bed linens. They led authorities on a weeklong manhunt throughout California before they were recaptured.

