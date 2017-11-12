National Politics

State police: 4 killed in plane crash in Kentucky

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 11:48 PM

GLASGOW, Ky.

Authorities say four people have been killed in a plane crash in Kentucky.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports that Kentucky State Police say 41-year-old Kyle P. Stewart, 40-year-old Quinton D. Whitaker, 41-year-old Scott T. Foster and his son, 15-year-old Noah Foster were killed Sunday afternoon when the small plane crashed in Barren County in south-central Kentucky.

KSP Post 3 spokesman Trooper Jeremy Hodges says three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth person was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Hodges says the plane went through multiple tree tops before striking a larger tree, leaving a debris field about 200 to 250 feet long. The total scene spans around 500 feet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UW’s Dickerson goes off for 28 points and 20 rebounds

    Washington junior forward Noah Dickerson recaps his night against Eastern Washington.

UW’s Dickerson goes off for 28 points and 20 rebounds

UW’s Dickerson goes off for 28 points and 20 rebounds 1:17

UW’s Dickerson goes off for 28 points and 20 rebounds
Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley 0:25

Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley
Highlights as Tre'Shaun Harrison leads Garfield to last-second 44-41 win over Lincoln’s 4:33

Highlights as Tre'Shaun Harrison leads Garfield to last-second 44-41 win over Lincoln’s

View More Video