National Politics

101st Airborne soldier dies in non-combat incident in Iraq

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 1:40 AM

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky.

A soldier with the 101st Airborne Division has died in Iraq from what the Department of Defense says were injuries sustained during a non-combat-related incident.

The Department of Defense said in a news release Sunday that 35-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lee M. Smith, of Arlington, Texas, died Nov. 11 at Camp Taji. Smith was assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Campbell. He was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, a combined joint task force focused on combating the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

The incident is under investigation. Further details haven't been released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UW’s Dickerson goes off for 28 points and 20 rebounds

    Washington junior forward Noah Dickerson recaps his night against Eastern Washington.

UW’s Dickerson goes off for 28 points and 20 rebounds

UW’s Dickerson goes off for 28 points and 20 rebounds 1:17

UW’s Dickerson goes off for 28 points and 20 rebounds
Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley 0:25

Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley
Highlights as Tre'Shaun Harrison leads Garfield to last-second 44-41 win over Lincoln’s 4:33

Highlights as Tre'Shaun Harrison leads Garfield to last-second 44-41 win over Lincoln’s

View More Video