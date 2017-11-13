National Politics

Police to waive citations, ask for donations

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:07 PM

ST. MARYS, Pa.

A Pennsylvania police department is waiving traffic violations in the hope that people will donate toys instead.

WJAC-TV reports the St. Marys City Police Department started their Cops for Kids program Monday. Rather than handing out a ticket for a minor traffic violation, officers will hand out a flyer asking citizens to drop off an unwrapped toy at the police department.

Officer Derrick Welsh says the program not only helps motorists out, but it also gives back to the community. The toys will be donated to Project Gifts for Elk County, an organization that helps children in need.

Residents without traffic violations are still welcome to donate gifts to the department.

