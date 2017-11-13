National Politics

Vermont towns struggle with cost of reducing runoff

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:09 PM

COLCHESTER, Vt.

Vermont towns are concerned about the costs of upgrading roadways to meet clean water regulations.

Vermont Public Radio reports the state's clean water law requires towns upgrade their culverts and ditches in an effort to reduce phosphorous runoff pollution. The clean water measure also created a permit system and statewide map to monitor roads.

Gwynn Zakov, who works as a municipal policy advocate for the Vermont League of Cities, says the clean water law was written without an understanding of long term costs. Zakov also says towns contribute less runoff than farms but the state hasn't found a solution to agricultural pollutants.

Department of Environmental Conservation Municipal Roads Program Coordinator Jim Ryan understands the overhaul is a costly effort, but he says the state will help with funding.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Heavy rain, wind swamp South Sound

    Trees down on the Key Peninsula, power outages, storm drains flooded and salmon crossing a road – just another stormy day in the Northwest.

Heavy rain, wind swamp South Sound

Heavy rain, wind swamp South Sound 1:11

Heavy rain, wind swamp South Sound
Peteren shares thoughts on Stanford loss: 'I'm a bad loser' 1:58

Peteren shares thoughts on Stanford loss: 'I'm a bad loser'
Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads 0:28

Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads

View More Video