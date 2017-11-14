National Politics

Mississippi man confirmed as Veterans Affairs undersecretary

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 12:47 AM

JACKSON, Miss.

The U.S. Senate has confirmed a Mississippi man to a high-level post in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Randy Reeves of Madison was confirmed Wednesday as undersecretary for memorial affairs. He will lead the National Cemetery Administration, which maintains 131 national cemeteries and provides burial services for veterans and eligible family members.

Reeves' most recent job was as executive director of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board. He is the immediate past president of the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs.

Reeves served in the Navy and retired as a commander and surface warfare officer. Before his Navy service, he was an enlisted airman in the Air Force.

