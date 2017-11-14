National Politics

Wisconsin Christmas tree coming from Town of Emery

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 6:49 AM

MADISON, Wis.

The Christmas tree that will be on display in the Wisconsin state Capitol this year is coming from the Town of Emery, about 220 miles north of Madison.

Gov. Scott Walker announced Tuesday that the 40-foot balsam fir is being donated by Jim Ryf. The tree is due to arrive at the Capitol on Tuesday and will be installed after Thanksgiving.

The tree will be decorated with ornaments made by Wisconsin school children. The theme this year is the Capitol's 100th birthday.

The tree is on display in the rotunda of the Capitol during the holiday season.

