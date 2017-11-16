Oregon standoff figure sentenced for digging trench

FILE - This Jan. 27, 2016 file photo provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office shows Duane Ehmer, one of the members of an armed group that occupied the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in central Oregon. Ehmer, one of the men convicted in the second trial involving occupiers of the Oregon wildlife refuge, was sentenced Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, to a year and a day in federal prison. Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via AP, file)