Poll: Many not concerned about voter fraud in New Hampshire

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 09:09 PM

DURHAM, N.H.

A poll of New Hampshire residents shows over half believe voter fraud isn't a serious problem in the state, while a third holds the opposite view.

The Granite State Poll by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center interviewed 956 randomly selected adults Oct. 26-Nov. 9. The phone poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Half of the Republicans polled believe voter fraud is a serious problem in the state, compared to 35 percent of independents and 16 percent of Democrats.

President Donald Trump formed the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity to investigate unsubstantiated claims that millions of people voted illegally in 2016. He's alleged widespread voter fraud in New Hampshire, though there's been no evidence to support that.

