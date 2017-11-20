National Politics

Wisconsin Elections Commission seeking staff for security

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 06:48 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 8 MINUTES AGO

MADISON, Wis.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is meeting to discuss ramping up its security protections in the wake of attempted Russian hacking in last year's election.

The commission is meeting Monday to approve a security plan and to consider asking the Legislature to allow for hiring three additional staff, with two focused on security issues.

Elections Commission Administrator Michael Haas says a 28 percent reduction in staff since 2015 has weakened the ability of elections workers to address voter safety and eroded fulfilling all other state and federal law requirements.

Gov. Scott Walker cut five positions from the commission this year with a budget veto. He is calling on the commission to hire more temporary workers, but Haas says that can be problematic.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah

    Washington star quarterback Jake Browning shares his thoughts on the Huskies’ win over Utah on Saturday.

Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah

Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah 0:50

Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah
Huskies TE Dissly talks Vizcaino and The Apple Cup 1:05

Huskies TE Dissly talks Vizcaino and The Apple Cup
Petersen happy for Vizcaino 0:54

Petersen happy for Vizcaino

View More Video