New Arizona law could ease approval for new Fry's in Tucson

Residents of a Tucson neighborhood who have worked to block a new grocery store proposed for the area have been sidelined by the state legislature that passed a new law that makes it harder for local residents to stop unwanted development.
The Arizona Daily Star reports until the law, which passed last spring, took effect in August, opponents of a proposed Fry's supermarket on the city's east side had collected enough protest signatures to force the "supermajority" vote requirement for a zoning change. That would have required six Tucson City Council members to approve the rezoning.
Tucson city planning official John Beall says four votes now will be enough to approve the zoning change under the new law.
The council is scheduled to vote on the proposed commercial zoning Tuesday.
