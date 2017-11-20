National Politics

Court-ordered talks lead to breakthrough on Flint water

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 05:08 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DETROIT

The Flint City Council is expected to support a 30-year agreement to get drinking water from a regional agency after an afternoon of court-ordered negotiations.

The deal means the Great Lakes Water Authority would continue to serve Flint. It has been providing water since fall 2015 when Gov. Rick Snyder acknowledged a lead crisis related to the city's use of the Flint River.

The council is expected to vote Tuesday night. Mayor Karen Weaver already is on board.

Under the deal, a Flint resident would be appointed to the governing board of the Great Lakes Water Authority. The city would also be relieved of debt payments owed to the Karegnondi Water Authority.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

All sides worked with a mediator Monday under orders by Detroit federal Judge David Lawson.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Petersen looks back on thrilling finish against Utah

    Washington coach Chris Petersen met with reporters Monday and discussed the 33-30 win

Petersen looks back on thrilling finish against Utah

Petersen looks back on thrilling finish against Utah 1:19

Petersen looks back on thrilling finish against Utah
Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah 0:50

Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah
Huskies TE Dissly talks Vizcaino and The Apple Cup 1:05

Huskies TE Dissly talks Vizcaino and The Apple Cup

View More Video