Indiana House Democrats set to pick new leader next week

Legislative Democrats will meet next week to select their new leader in the Indiana House of Representatives.
They will be picking a replacement for Minority Leader Scott Pelath (PEE'-lath) of Michigan City. He announced Sunday he was giving up the position for the upcoming legislative session and not seeking re-election to the House next year in order to spend more time with his family.
Pelath has been the top House Democrat for the past five years. Democrats are badly outnumbered in the House, where Republicans hold a commanding 70-30 majority.
A spokesman says House Democrats plan to meet Monday for their leadership vote.
Potential replacements include Reps. Cherrish Pryor and Dan Forestal of Indianapolis and Phil GiaQuinta of Fort Wayne.
