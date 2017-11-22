Poll: 1 in 3 Americans dreads political talk at Thanksgiving

In this Nov. 21, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump pardons Drumstick during the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. A poll shows more than a third of Americans dread the prospect of political talk over Thanksgiving. The survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that just 2 in 10 are eager to discuss politics. Evan Vucci AP Photo