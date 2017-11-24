National Politics

Fight over access to state boat ramps continues

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 08:33 AM

COLCHESTER, Vt.

Vermont lawmakers and wildlife authorities continue the debate surrounding access rights to the state's public boat launches.

Vermont Public Radio reports the state Department of Fish & Wildlife manages more than 180 boat launches. The general public is prohibited from using the sites for anything other than boating and fishing.

The sites are financed through federal and state funding.

Democratic Rep. David Deen says the boat launches should be available to all Vermonters who pay state and federal taxes. Deen says federal regulations have been misconstrued. He plans to introduce a bill to clarify launch site rules in January.

Former chairman of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board Brian Ames disagrees and says broader access makes it harder for boaters to use the sites.

