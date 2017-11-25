National Politics

Governor, mayor hope ice rink returns to State House

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 07:05 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont's governor and the mayor of the state's capital city are hoping that an outdoor ice rink will return to the State House lawn in Montpelier this winter.

A commission decided earlier this month that the rink didn't fit in with the "architectural and aesthetic integrity of State House grounds."

The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus reports that top state and city officials are requesting that the Capitol Complex Commission reconsider its decision.

Members of the commission could not be reached for comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mayor John Hollar says the rink was popular and drew people downtown. He says the city is considering other sites including the high school and the green at the Vermont College of Fine Arts.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Spanaway parents reflect on sons tragic shooting during WSP stop

    Selestina Eneliko and her husband Sergio Sulin reflect on the life of her son Michael Anthony Rude during a Nov. 15 interview at their home.

Spanaway parents reflect on sons tragic shooting during WSP stop

Spanaway parents reflect on sons tragic shooting during WSP stop 4:25

Spanaway parents reflect on sons tragic shooting during WSP stop
Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist 1:28

Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist
Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday 3:13

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

View More Video