California Assembly to begin hearings on harassment policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The state Assembly is set to begin public hearings on its sexual harassment policies a day after misconduct allegations prompted a member to resign.

The six-member Assembly Rules Subcommittee on Harassment, Discrimination, and Retaliation Prevention and Response will hold its first meeting Tuesday afternoon. Democratic Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra resigned Monday after facing allegations of unwanted advances toward multiple women. Bocanegra says an investigation would have cleared his name.

Speaker Anthony Rendon called for the public hearings after women who work in and around California's capital spoke out about a culture they believe shields perpetrators and discourages victims from coming forward. The Legislature won't say how many lawmakers have been investigated for harassment.

Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, the subcommittee chair, says a run-down of existing harassment policies will be the hearing's focus.

