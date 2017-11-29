Judge orders video of courthouse police shooting released

A judge is ordering a video of a fatal police shooting inside a federal courthouse to be made public, though he's delaying the release to allow for appeal.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Cleary decided Wednesday a version of the video pixelated to obscure identities should be released to media organizations including The Associated Press. He delayed the release until Dec. 13.
The footage shows a U.S. Marshall shooting a defendant who lunged at a witness in a 2014 gang-related racketing trial. The Department of Justice wanted it kept under seal due to safety concerns, but the media coalition argues it's a public record in an important police use-of-force case.
Media attorney David Reyman says the ruling is a vindication of the public's right to know. Federal attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.
Comments