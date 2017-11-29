National Politics

Judge orders video of courthouse police shooting released

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 04:02 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SALT LAKE CITY

A judge is ordering a video of a fatal police shooting inside a federal courthouse to be made public, though he's delaying the release to allow for appeal.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Cleary decided Wednesday a version of the video pixelated to obscure identities should be released to media organizations including The Associated Press. He delayed the release until Dec. 13.

The footage shows a U.S. Marshall shooting a defendant who lunged at a witness in a 2014 gang-related racketing trial. The Department of Justice wanted it kept under seal due to safety concerns, but the media coalition argues it's a public record in an important police use-of-force case.

Media attorney David Reyman says the ruling is a vindication of the public's right to know. Federal attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police involved in shooting in Auburn

    The scene of a shooting in Auburn that involved police.

Police involved in shooting in Auburn

Police involved in shooting in Auburn 0:20

Police involved in shooting in Auburn
Pete Carroll on Seahawks' many challenges from soaring Eagles this week 2:21

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' many challenges from soaring Eagles this week
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner says he's set as a goal winning NFL defensive Player of the Year 1:14

Seahawks' Bobby Wagner says he's set as a goal winning NFL defensive Player of the Year

View More Video