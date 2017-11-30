The Latest: $1M bond for driver accused of running over 2

The Latest on pedestrians struck by a truck (all times local):
6:10 p.m.
Bond has been set at $1 million for a man accused intentionally driving on a north Phoenix sidewalk and fatally running over a woman and seriously injuring her 11-year-old daughter.
Court documents released Thursday night show that 45-year-old Trent Ferree told Phoenix police that it was a combination of drinking alcohol and hearing voices in his head that "made him want to murder someone."
The Mesa man reportedly told homicide detectives that he drove around Wednesday evening looking for a victim to run over.
Ferree is jailed on suspicion of one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
He doesn't have a lawyer yet.
_____
2:20 p.m.
Authorities say the woman killed and child seriously injured by a pickup truck allegedly driven intentionally on a Phoenix sidewalk are the wife and daughter of a Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy sergeant.
Sheriff's officials say a support team is comforting Sgt. Steve Chervenak, who has been with the department since 2007.
The names of the 47-year-old woman and 11-year-old girl weren't immediately released Thursday.
Phoenix police say 45-year-old Trent Ferree is jailed on suspicion of one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
They say witnesses reported seeing Ferree back up his truck to strike the woman a second time Wednesday evening.
Witnesses dragged Ferree from his pickup and held him for police.
Police say Ferree is accused of intentionally struck the woman and girl while they were walking on a north Phoenix sidewalk.
They say victims didn't know Ferree and he didn't live in the area.
_______
12:35 p.m.
Phoenix police say a man accused of driving onto a sidewalk and intentionally striking a woman and a child, killing the woman, has been booked into jail.
They say 45-year-old Trent Ferree is being held on suspicion of one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Police say witnesses reported seeing Ferree back up his truck to strike the 47-year-old woman a second time Wednesday evening before witnesses dragged him from his pickup and held him for police.
They say an 11-year-old girl was seriously injured while a 53-year-old man and 48-year-old man weren't hurt.
It's not immediately known whether Ferree has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
____
10:10 a.m.
A Phoenix Police Department spokesman says a man accused of driving onto a sidewalk and intentionally striking a woman and a child, killing the woman, didn't know the victims and didn't live in the neighborhood where the incident occurred.
Sgt. Alan Pfohl also says police believe either impairment or mental health or both "may be a factor."
Pfohl says witnesses reported that 45-year-old Trent Ferree backed up his truck to strike the woman a second time Wednesday evening before witnesses dragged him from his pickup and held him for police.
Pfohl says investigators learned that Ferree earlier attempted to strike a couple also walking in the residential neighborhood but they were able to jump out of the way.
It's not immediately known whether Ferree has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
___
9:35 a.m.
Phoenix police say a 45-year-old man is accused of intentionally driving onto a sidewalk and striking a woman who was fatally injured and an 11-year-old girl who was seriously injured.
Sgt. Alan Pfohl says witnesses reported that Trent Ferree backed up his truck to strike the woman a second time Wednesday evening before witnesses dragged him from his pickup and held him for police.
Pfohl says investigators learned that Ferree earlier attempted to strike a couple also walking in the residential neighborhood but they were able to jump out of the way.
Pfohl did not immediately respond to a request for additional information, including a possible motive.
It's not immediately known whether Ferree knew any of the victims and whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
