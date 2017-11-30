National Politics

Walker signs bill tightening election recount requirements

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:04 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker has just made it harder to ask for an election recount in Wisconsin.

Walker on Thursday signed into law a bill introduced in reaction to Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's 2016 recount request in Wisconsin after she finished a distant fourth.

Under the new law, only candidates who trail the winner by 1 percentage point or less in statewide elections could seek a recount. If that had been in effect last year, Democrat Hillary Clinton could have requested a recount since she finished within that margin. But Stein would have been barred.

Democrats argued against the change, saying if candidates want to pay for a recount they should be allowed to pursue it. Stein paid for the Wisconsin recount.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world'

Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world' 1:29

Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world'
Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Cliff Avril's neck injury, surgery 'devastating' 2:47

Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Cliff Avril's neck injury, surgery 'devastating'
Police shoot man in a stolen vehicle 1:52

Police shoot man in a stolen vehicle

View More Video