California revises fire relief request down to $4.4 billion

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 file photo, Shelly Rust, foreground, and her husband David search through the remains of their home destroyed by wildfires in Santa Rosa, Calif. California's 53 U.S. House members requested $4.4 billion in federal aid Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, to help the state recover from its deadliest wildfires ever. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo