National Politics

Township under scrutiny for use of surplus military gear

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 05:28 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich.

The Genesee County sheriff says authorities are investigating how a township police department has used more than $1 million in surplus military equipment from the federal government.

Thetford Township police Chief Robert Kenny tells The Flint Journal that he has participated in the program since 2008. He denies any wrongdoing.

The township has roughly 7,000 residents, north of Flint. A township trustee, Stan Piechnik, says some equipment, including all-terrain vehicles, has been used by the police chief's friends.

The Journal says records show the township has received mine detecting sets, rugged terrain forklifts and trailer-mounted hydro seeders.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Township Supervisor Gary Stevens says he doesn't see any benefits for residents. Sheriff Robert Pickell (Pi-KELL') confirms there's an investigation but declined to offer many details.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21

    Adam Weissenfels tied a 4A state championship record with three interceptions in Richland's 28-21 win for the big trophy over Woodinville. He, quarterback Cade Jensen and coach Mike Neidhold discuss the victory.

Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21

Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21 4:43

Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21
Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title 6:31

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title
Hundreds of Olympia bikers deliver toys for Christmas 0:57

Hundreds of Olympia bikers deliver toys for Christmas

View More Video