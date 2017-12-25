National Politics

New Mexico hospitals face fines for injury, infection rates

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 11:04 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

SANTA FE, N.M.

Six New Mexico hospitals will be fined a portion of their Medicare payments in the coming year for having higher rates of patient injury and infections.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports hospitals on the list include Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe; University of New Mexico Hospital and Presbyterian Medical Center in Albuquerque; Gallup Indian Medical Center; Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo and Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock.

The rates of injury and infection have dropped from 2016, when some 30 hospitals in New Mexico were penalized. Under the Affordable Care Act, there are financial incentives for hospitals to reduce infections and injuries.

According to federal officials, facilities in larger metropolitan areas and those that serve higher poverty populations were cited more often than hospitals elsewhere.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bobby Wagner: Seahawks defense set out to erase last week - and did at Dallas

Bobby Wagner: Seahawks defense set out to erase last week - and did at Dallas

Bobby Wagner: Seahawks defense set out to erase last week - and did at Dallas 1:18

Bobby Wagner: Seahawks defense set out to erase last week - and did at Dallas
Pete Carroll on Seahawks defense cashing in on motivation at Dallas to rebound from Rams loss 3:33

Pete Carroll on Seahawks defense cashing in on motivation at Dallas to rebound from Rams loss
Earl Thomas tells Cowboys 'when Seattle kicks me to the curb come get me' 2:15

Earl Thomas tells Cowboys 'when Seattle kicks me to the curb come get me'

View More Video