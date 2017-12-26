National Politics

Program honors high schoolers who register new voters

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 11:40 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A group called Inspire West Virginia and the Secretary of State are honoring high school students who helped register more than 3,100 young voters.

The group will recognize 49 student leaders and the schools that registered all eligible seniors. They will be honored during Inspire WV's high school day at the state legislature on Jan. 8.

This year, with help from the state office and county clerks, the students registered 3,147 seniors to vote, according to a release from Inspire WV.

Inspire WV is a program of Inspire US, a national nonprofit, nonpartisan youth vote organization. The state chapter works with about 37 high schools in 25 counties.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus

    How to stop the spread of norovirus, a common food-borne virus also known as the winter vomiting bug or “stomach flu.” The tiny and highly infectious norovirus is the nation’s leading cause of illness and outbreaks from contaminated food. Fresh produce may be contaminated if handled by someone with norovirus. People remain contagious two or more days after the onset of the illness.

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus 1:21

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus
Fire rages in downtown Auburn 0:53

Fire rages in downtown Auburn
Top baby names of 2017 1:31

Top baby names of 2017

View More Video