National Politics

Arizona National Guard military police to help in Guantanamo

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 01:23 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PHOENIX

The Arizona Army National Guard is sending a unit of military police to Guantanamo Bay to help with Operation Enduring Freedom.

The soldiers are deploying Friday and will be gone for about nine months.

Officials with the Arizona National Guard say this is the second deployment for the 850th Military Police Battalion in the last 10 years in support of overseas contingency operations.

The more than four dozen soldiers assigned to the 850th are part of the few remaining Arizona National Guard members serving on federal active duty overseas.

In all, officials say the Arizona National Guard has supported more than 11,000 individual deployments since Sept. 11, 2001.

