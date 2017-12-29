National Politics

Key question in formula rewrite: How are future amounts set?

By JEFF AMY Associated Press

December 29, 2017 01:34 AM

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi lawmakers will again attempt to rewrite the state's school funding formula, but it remains unanswered how they'll decide what to spend.

House and Senate Republicans say they expect to adopt a formula based on one discussed in 2017, which would provide a base amount for every student, and then extra money for students who need additional services.

That proposal was made by EdBuild, a nonprofit group.

What remains cloudy is who should calculate the amount spent per student, and how that should be adjusted in the future.

Lawmakers have only met target spending under the current formula twice in 20 years, running a cumulative $2.1 billion short since 2009.

Top Republicans said last year that they don't think a formula should be automatically recalculated or adjusted for inflation.

