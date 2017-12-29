National Politics

Speaker: Investigation report won't be done before session

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 01:34 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PHOENIX

Arizona House Speaker J.D. Mesnard says an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct at the Legislature likely won't wrap up before lawmakers begin their 2018 regular session on Jan. 8.

Mesnard told the Arizona Capitol Times that an attorney hired to conduct the investigation is finishing up witness interviews but also needs time to prepare a report.

A team of House employees, including at least one attorney, then will review the report before it is submitted to Mesnard.

A bipartisan team was initially put in charge of the probe when it involved only a few people, but outside attorney Craig Morgan then was retained as the number and nature of allegations increased.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Reader tells news columnist he is a racist, hopes he dies

    Readers rip into Tacoma news columnist, he responds. The News Tribune columnist Matt Driscoll’s monthly video video where he responds to readers’ emails.

Reader tells news columnist he is a racist, hopes he dies

Reader tells news columnist he is a racist, hopes he dies 4:39

Reader tells news columnist he is a racist, hopes he dies
Seahawks Doug Baldwin on wanting the ball more 2:34

Seahawks Doug Baldwin on wanting the ball more
Russell Wilson: I won't play attention to CAR-ATL during Seahawks' game Sunday 3:03

Russell Wilson: I won't play attention to CAR-ATL during Seahawks' game Sunday

View More Video