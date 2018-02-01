National Politics

GOP's Campbell seeds Senate bid with $744K of own money

The Associated Press

February 01, 2018 04:41 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

Republican state Sen. Tom Campbell says he's raised more than $1 million for his U.S. Senate campaign, with nearly three-quarters of it coming from himself.

Campbell is one of two Republicans hoping to unseat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

Campaign spokesman Mike Schrimpf says the Grafton potato farmer put $744,000 into his bid, and raised about $276,000 from more than 1,500 donors. Schrimpf declined to say how much cash the campaign had on hand.

Heitkamp's campaign said Thursday she has raised more than $7.7 million and has about $4.4 million cash on hand.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former North Dakota Republican Party chairman Gary Emineth announced this week he'll also seek the GOP nomination.

  Comments  