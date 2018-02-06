Baltimore City Council asks state to raise minimum wage

Baltimore City Council members have formally asked the Maryland General Assembly to pass legislation that would raise the state minimum wage to $15 an hour.
The Baltimore Sun reports the Monday request follows the filing of bills by state Sen. Richard Madaleno and state Del. Shelly Hettleman that would raise minimum wage from a little more than $10 to $15 by 2023.
Last year, Mayor Catherine Pugh vetoed the Council's attempt to raise Baltimore's minimum wage. She said the city would be at a competitive disadvantage if other counties did not also raise their minimum wages.
Pugh joined the council members Monday in calling for action by the state. City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke says there is justification for a statewide $15 minimum wage now more than ever.
Comments