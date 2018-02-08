Union: California deputy dies of injuries from 1994 shooting

A police union says a former Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has died from injuries suffered when he was shot in the head 24 years ago.
Deputy Steven Belanger was 29 when he was hit by gunfire during a traffic stop in December 1994. The bullet lodged in his brain and couldn't be removed.
The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs says Belanger died Tuesday at age 52. The union says Belanger's retirement, ongoing health issues and death were all related to the shooting.
At Belanger's funeral Thursday, Sheriff Jim McDonnell said the deputy was wounded "simply doing his job, stopping someone who posed a threat to our community."
McDonnell says Belanger made a memorable and lasting difference.
The man who shot Belanger killed himself later the same day.
