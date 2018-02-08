Union: California deputy dies of injuries from 1994 shooting

This undated photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows Deputy Steven Belanger. Officials say Belanger has died Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 as a result of injuries suffered when he was shot in the head 24 years ago. Belanger was 29 years old when he was struck by gunfire during a traffic stop in December, 1994. The bullet lodged in his brain and could not be removed. His funeral is Thursday, Feb. 8. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)