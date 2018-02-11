National Politics

Police in Vermont shoot, kill person following traffic stop

The Associated Press

February 11, 2018 05:25 PM

BOLTON, Vt.

Police in Vermont have shot and killed a person following a traffic stop.

State police say a trooper and a Richmond police officer shot the person Sunday afternoon after a traffic stop on Interstate 89 southbound in Bolton.

Authorities say the person was taken to a hospital, where he later died. No one else was injured.

State police have not identified the person who was shot or the two officers involved.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No other information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

  Comments  